iPhone SE 4 Release Date: Here’s What We Know

Curious to know when the iPhone SE 4 is coming out? Well, you’ve come to the right place. The iPhone SE 4 has been in the rumor mill for a long time and is expected to arrive soon. This time, the entry-level iPhone would offer several upgrades, making it a fantastic option for users who crave the Apple experience without spending too much.

Keep reading to find out about the iPhone SE 4 release date, anticipated features, pricing, and other details.

When Is the iPhone SE 4 Coming?

According to industry insiders, the iPhone SE 4 will arrive in March or April 2025. Previously, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman posted on X that Apple will launch the new iPad 11th-generation and iPhone SE 4 by April, sometime before it drops the iOS 18.4 update.

A more recent report from Gurman mentioned that the iPhone SE 3 is almost sold out in the United States. Currently, Apple Stores across the US have a shortage of entry-level iPhones. This might be an indication that Apple is clearing shelves to make way for the new version of the iPhone SE, which the tech titan may name the iPhone SE 4 or even iPhone 16E.

Considering these reports, the iPhone SE 4 launch seems to be around April 2025. This timeline aligns with previous rumors claiming Apple will refresh its iPhone SE lineup early this year.

iPhone SE 4 Expected Specifications

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is speculated to be a substantial upgrade over the three-year-old iPhone SE 3. Apple will ditch the outdated iPhone 8 chassis in favor of a modern look. On the design front, the next iteration of the iPhone SE will resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, edge-to-edge design, and Face ID authentication.

In addition, we’re likely to see a powerful A18 chipset and boosted 8GB RAM, which will make the iPhone SE 4 the most affordable way to enjoy Apple Intelligence features, alongside the iPad Mini 7.

Other specifications might include a USB-C port, a programmable Action Button, an upgraded 48MP primary camera, and improved battery life. Such upgrades are enough to bring the iPhone SE 4 closer to the flagship models.

Since Apple didn’t drop an official statement on these features, it’s better to take these rumors with a pinch of salt.

iPhone SE 4 Expected Price

While there are no official figures, some industry watchers suggest the iPhone SE 4 price might be higher than the current iPhone SE 3, which retails for $429. Given the substantial upgrades, such a price bump might be worth it. Also, Apple is unlikely to introduce a dramatic price hike.

It might raise the price by 10 percent or even stick with the same price tag. Even if there’s a slight increase, the iPhone SE 4 price would be under $500, making it a feasible option for budget-conscious buyers.