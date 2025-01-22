Microphone on Apple Watch Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

From measuring loud sounds with the Noise app to registering Siri commands, the microphone on the Apple Watch is required for several essential tasks. However, if the microphone on your Apple Watch is not working and you’re unable to use these features, this guide offers some tips to get it working again.

Why is the Microphone on My Apple Watch Not Working?

In most cases, the microphone on your Apple Watch can cease functioning if it’s obstructed by dust or debris or if your apps lack permission to access it. It’s also possible that you’re just experiencing a glitch that can be fixed via a software update, or the microphone is damaged and needs to be replaced.

8 Solutions to Fix Apple Watch Microphone Not Working

1. Restart Your Apple Watch

Time needed: 1 minute The microphone on your Apple Watch can often stop functioning due to temporary software glitches in watchOS. In most cases, you’ll be able to resolve such problems by simply restarting your Apple Watch. Press and hold the side button on the Apple Watch. Tap the circular power icon in the top right corner.

‍ Then, swipe the Power Off slider towards the right. Hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.

‍

2. Check if Apps Can Access the Microphone

Recently installed apps on your Apple Watch may face difficulties accessing the microphone due to a lack of necessary permissions. Check the Privacy & Security settings on your devices to prevent this.

Navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security on your Apple Watch.



Now, tap the option for Microphone and allow all apps to access it.



If you can’t enable access, go to Settings > Privacy & Security on iPhone.



Then, select the option for Microphone and enable access for the app in question.





3. Check the Siri and Dictation Settings on Your Apple Watch

It may seem like the microphone on your Apple Watch is not working if you can’t use Siri or dictation. However, it’s possible that you’ve mistakenly turned these features off and just need to re-enable them.

Navigate to Settings > General on your Apple Watch.



Tap Dictation and turn on the toggle for it.



Now, go back to Settings and select Siri. Turn on all the Siri toggles on the page.





4. Ensure the Microphone isn’t Obstructed

The microphone can stop functioning if it’s obstructed by an incompatible case or dust and debris stuck onto it. To ensure this isn’t the case, remove the case from your Apple Watch and clean the area around the screen using a damp microfiber cloth. This should allow the microphone to pick up your voice easily.

5. Eject the Water from Your Apple Watch

If you’ve recently exposed your Apple watch to water, it may block the microphone and prevent it from picking up voice. You may use the Water Lock feature to expel the water and unblock the microphone.

Open the Control Center on your Apple Watch. Now, tap the Water Lock icon, which looks like a droplet. Press and hold the Digital Crown for a few seconds to eject any moisture.





You may face issues with the Apple Watch microphone due to bugs in iOS and watchOS. Installing the latest software update can often help you phase out such bugs. To do this, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and Apple Watch. If a software update is available, hit Update Now.

7. Re-pair the Apple Watch to Your iPhone

Pairing issues between your iPhone and the Apple Watch can lead to several unexpected glitches. To prevent such issues, you should re-pair your Apple Watch to your iPhone, as explained in the steps below:

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Navigate to the My Watch tab and tap on All Watches.



Tap the i button located next to the Apple Watch you want to unpair. Tap Unpair Apple Watch. Now, follow the on-screen prompts to pair it.





8. Factory Reset Your Apple Watch

As a last-ditch attempt to resolve the issue, you can factory reset your Apple Watch. This process will completely erase all the data and settings on your Apple Watch to fix issues lurking at the system level.

Navigate to Settings > General on your Apple Watch.



Select Reset and tap on Erase All Content and Settings.



Enter the Passcode for your Apple Watch and tap Erase All.





If these fixes don’t help, the microphone on your Apple Watch might be damaged. In such situations, you can contact Apple Support to get your Apple Watch serviced.