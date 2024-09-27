iPhone SE 4’s Screen Manufacturer May Get Banned in the US

Apple may soon be forced to stop using displays from Chinese manufacturer BOE Technology Group due to national security concerns raised by U.S. lawmakers. Rep. John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, has sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urging the Pentagon to add BOE and Tianma Microelectronics to the Department of Defense’s 1260H restriction list, as per Apple Insider.

The letter speaks about China’s aggressive state-sponsored subsidization of LCD and OLED display technologies, which has led to Chinese dominance in the industry. Moolenaar claims that BOE and Tianma have ties to the People’s Liberation Army and pose a threat to U.S. national security.

If the Department of Defense acts on this request, it could impact Apple’s supply chain. The tech giant has been working to diversify its display suppliers, with BOE slated to produce 70% of the panels for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, which is expected to hit the market next year somewhere around March.

However, Apple is not without alternatives. The company already relies on Samsung Display and LG Display as its main suppliers for product lines. If forced to move away from BOE, Apple could increase orders from these existing partners.

With production of the iPhone SE 4 expected to start in October, does it leave Apple in no man’s land?