iPhone to Feature Under-Display Camera and Face ID by 2027

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a fully uninterrupted iPhone display by 2027, integrating both the front-facing camera and Face ID system beneath the screen. This move will mark the final phase in a three-year sequence of hardware redesigns focused on eliminating visible sensors from the device’s front.

Step-by-Step Shift Toward a Full-Screen iPhone

According to information shared by Weibo user “Digital Chat Station,” Apple will make distinct design changes each year beginning with the iPhone 17 in 2025. That model is expected to feature a redesigned rear camera, moving to a horizontal “large matrix lens” layout — the first major change to the iPhone’s rear camera design since the iPhone 11 Pro.

In 2026, Apple reportedly plans to overhaul the front of the device by removing the Dynamic Island and introducing a circular punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Face ID components will move under the display, enabling a cleaner, less obstructed screen design.

By 2027, Apple is expected to debut an iPhone with no visible cutouts, notches, or holes. Both the front camera and Face ID sensors will sit beneath the display, resulting in a seamless, edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Timeline of Redesigns: Weibo Leak Breakdown

The Weibo post outlined Apple’s reported three-year redesign plan in simplified terms. Here’s the translated breakdown:

Under-Display Camera Expected in iPhone 19

Leaked details suggest that Apple will begin embedding Face ID under the display in the iPhone 18 Pro, which is expected in 2026. An Apple patent published earlier this year outlines how the company aims to solve the infrared transmission issue by removing specific subpixels in a way that remains invisible to users.

The second step is placing the selfie camera under the screen, which is technically feasible but has so far delivered poor image quality. According to the same Weibo source, Apple is testing solutions to improve this and aims to introduce the under-display camera in the iPhone 19 by 2027.

Apple’s transition to a full-screen iPhone is underway, with staged upgrades planned for the next three generations.