iPhone Users Face Mail App Meltdown Following iOS 18.5 Update

A recent iOS 18.5 update has left iPhone users unable to access their Mail app, with many reporting a persistent blank white screen, app crashes, or unresponsive behavior. The problem appears widespread, affecting a range of iPhone models and disrupting everyday communication.

Users began noticing the issue days after the update rolled out. Although iOS 18.5 launched last month, complaints have surged only recently. The glitch prevents the Mail app from loading emails or even opening properly, effectively locking users out of their inboxes.

Temporary Workarounds, No Permanent Fix

Affected users have tried various temporary solutions. Restarting the phone, force-quitting the Mail app, disabling keyboard features like auto-correction and smart punctuation, or even reinstalling the app have shown mixed results.

Some users on the Apple Support Community and Reddit have suggested resetting network settings or adjusting keyboard configurations. A Reddit user shared that toggling off features in Settings > General > Keyboard helped stabilize the app for now. Another Apple forum user reported a minor improvement after resetting Network Settings via Settings > General > Transfer or Reset [Device] > Reset.

Still, none of these options provides a permanent fix. Users report that the problem often returns after a short period of stability.

Apple has not acknowledged the issue. Its System Status page does not reflect any Mail app outage, and no official statement has been made regarding a patch or timeline for resolution.

Mail App Just One of Many Problems in iOS 18.5

As we reported earlier, the Mail app problem is just one of many issues linked to iOS 18.5. Other issues involve:

Severe battery drain and overheating, even during normal use

Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth connectivity drops

Broken keyboard behavior, touch input lag, and malfunctioning text predictions

Shortcuts, Siri, and other smart features failing unpredictably

Camera glitches, widget bugs, and disappearing wallpapers

Notifications, alarms, and audio sync issues with AirPods

Some users have gone as far as calling the update “1.4GB of wallpaper,” referring to Apple’s promotion of a new Pride Harmony wallpaper as the highlight of the release. Many are now waiting for iOS 18.5.1 to arrive, hoping it fixes what the current build has broken.

For now, users affected by the Mail app bug and the wider iOS 18.5 problems have little choice but to rely on workarounds or delay updating their devices.