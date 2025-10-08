iPhone Users Report Missing Clock Dials After iOS 26 Update

A strange visual glitch in iOS 26 has left many iPhone users staring at a clock without dials. Several posts on Reddit’s r/ios community show screenshots of the Clock app where the hands have vanished, making the icon look static and incomplete. The issue appeared suddenly for many users without any change in wallpaper or theme.

A Visual Bug, not a Hardware Fault

Most users agree this is a software bug. Some said the dials disappeared while the clock face stayed intact, others noticed only the hands were missing, and a few saw the entire icon animation freeze. Restarting the iPhone brought the dials back for some, though the fix wasn’t consistent.

Discussions in the thread point to iOS 26’s Liquid Glass design as a possible cause. The feature adds shine and depth to app icons, but it seems to trigger rendering issues on certain devices. Users suspect that the reflective gradient in Liquid Glass distorts how the clock face appears, especially on older iPhones.

The Liquid Glass Design Might Be Responsible

Reports show that darker wallpapers make the issue more visible. When the contrast between the icon and background is high, the dials can blend in, creating the illusion that they’re missing. Some users also observed that the clock widget looks tilted or uneven due to the same lighting effect.

On macOS 26, users noticed similar behavior in the Dock icons, suggesting that the problem extends beyond iPhones. The uniform visual effect Apple introduced seems to behave differently depending on lighting, wallpaper tone, and device generation.

No Acknowledgment from Apple Yet

Apple has not addressed the glitch publicly. Restarting the device, switching between light and dark mode, or changing the wallpaper helps in some cases but not always. The issue appears harmless, yet it adds to a growing list of small inconsistencies reported since the iOS 26 rollout.

For now, the missing dials have turned into a running joke among users, who continue to share screenshots of their motionless clocks. It’s a light reminder that even Apple’s design perfection occasionally slips, leaving the most precise icon on your iPhone a few ticks behind.