iPhones Generate More Than Half Apple’s Yearly Revenue + Brings $100B Extra from Services and Accessories

Apple’s iPhone pulls in over $200 billion a year, making up more than half of the company’s total revenue. The smartphone’s success also brings an additional $100 billion in services and accessory sales.

The iPhone does more than just sell well—it fuels the popularity of other Apple products like the App Store, Apple Watch, Apple Music, TV+, and AirPods.

Over the past 15 years, Apple has attempted to diversify its product lineup:

The iPad contributes more than $25 billion annually

The division, including wearables and home products, generates about $40 billion per year

The company’s push into new markets hasn’t been smooth—after dropping its self-driving car project, Vision Pro is also off to a slow start.

The company is exploring potential expansions in existing product categories:

Vision wearables could potentially become a $25 billion business.

AirPods, currently estimated to bring in $10-15 billion annually, may see growth through integration of health features and other advanced technologies.

With iPhone sales slowing, Apple seems to be shifting its strategy toward launching a variety of new devices instead of chasing another iPhone-level hit. The goal? Build up a range of successful products like the iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to keep growth steady, as per Bloomberg.