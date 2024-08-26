Is Apple Transitioning From iPhones/Macs to Household-Helping Robots?

Apple is entering into the world of robotics with long-term plans to develop a comprehensive line of robots, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” newsletter. The tech giant is currently in the early stages of finding out the best way to incorporate robotics into its product lineup.

The first case is expected to be a tabletop device, codenamed J595, which will combine a large, iPad-like display with cameras and a robotic actuator base. This device is anticipated to be released around 2026 or 2027 after abandoning the car project earlier this year. After this, Apple may introduce mobile robots and even humanoid models in the next decade.

Apple is getting into robotics to address some everyday issues. For example, they want to make it easier to use devices when you can’t be right next to them or when your hands are busy. Their robots could help with things like taking pictures or starting video calls without needing to hold or be right in front of your device.

In the future, Apple envisions robots that could perform household chores, such as loading laundry machines or washing dishes.

As Apple continues to explore the potential of robotics, the company clearly sees this technology as an important part of its future product lineup.

