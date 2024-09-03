Is Upcoming Meta Quest 3S an Apple Vision “Lite” Rival?

Meta’s rumoured entry-level virtual reality headset, the Meta Quest 3S, is inching closer to its official debut. Dekra and the FCC certifications have helped speculate about a launch, possibly at the upcoming Meta Connect 2024 event on September 25-26.

Here are some important features

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset

Single Fast-Switch LCD display with 1,832 x 1,920 pixels per eye resolution

90/120 Hz refresh rate

Fresnel lenses with 3-position IPD adjustment

Four IR tracking cameras, two 4MP RGB passthrough cameras

Touch Plus Controller

Inside-out body tracking and hand tracking

Price and Positioning

Expected to be priced between $300-$400, significantly cheaper than the $500 Quest 3

Aimed at the entry-level VR segment

May replace the Quest 2 as the more budget-friendly option

This is what it looks like next to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3

This is what it looks like next to Apple Vision Pro

There is no comparison at all; it is like comparing a $150 Android phone to an iPhone 16 Pro Max. But it’s not meant to be compared to Vision Pro in the first place, and not even with the rumoured Apple Vision “Lite” because even that would be around $1500 even though it might be using your iPhone’s computational power, hence the decreased price.

But overall, it’s a good thing that companies are not ignoring customers with limited budgets or who just want to try these before investing in expensive products like Apple Vision Pro.

