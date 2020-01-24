James Corden Doesn’t Actually Drive the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Car

The trailer for the third series of Apple Music/The Late Late Show collaboration Carpool Karaoke landed Thursday. The new series starts today. However, you may or may not be surprised to learn the presenter James Corden is not actually driving the car.

The Truth About ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Buzzfeed News picked up on a video shared by someone who saw the series being shot. It turns out Mr. Corden and his celebrity singers dragged along by truck. The episode that ‘Zoli’ saw being filmed featured pop-singer Justin Bieber.

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

While the Carpool Karaoke camera work is effective, it always seemed that some of the world’s biggest celebrities could be driven along by a singing and dancing presenter. Would you like to pay for that insurance policy?!