Jobs vs. Cook at 14 years: what changed, what held, and who leads next

You can debate style, but the numbers frame the story. Tim Cook has now exceeded Steve Jobs’ second stint in the top job, passing the 14-year mark this August. Visual Capitalist’s new comparison places Cook’s era alongside Jobs’ for a like-for-like view and notes Apple’s market value touching about 3.7 trillion this year. By October 2025 it hovered around 3.78 trillion.

Two 14-year arcs, different playbooks

You saw Jobs rescue a company on the brink and rebuild it around a handful of category makers: iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and the App Store in 2008 that opened with roughly 500 apps. Those choices set the template for Apple’s modern ecosystem and revenue mix.

You then watched Cook scale that template worldwide. He pushed into services and accessories, led the Intel to Apple Silicon transition starting with M1 in late 2020, and green lit Apple’s first spatial computer, Vision Pro, which hit U.S. stores on February 2, 2024. Services set fresh records again in Apple’s June quarter results this year.

Era Pivotal release Why it mattered Jobs iPhone + App Store (2007–2008) Put a computer in your pocket and opened a new software economy. Jobs iPad (2010) Created the modern tablet category at scale. Cook Apple Silicon M1 (2020) Brought performance, battery gains, and tighter vertical control. Cook Services expansion Turned content, payments, and cloud into a durable growth line. Cook Vision Pro launch (2024) Opened Apple’s spatial platform to consumers.

Succession now looks different

You likely saw rumors still floating about Jeff Williams as a Cook successor. That’s not the case. Apple named longtime operations leader Sabih Khan as COO in July, with Jeff Williams staying through year end before retiring. You should also reflect the follow on reshuffle. We reported this today that Apple is moving Health and Fitness under Services boss Eddy Cue and shifting watchOS oversight to software chief Craig Federighi, a redistribution that tracks with Williams’ exit.

With Williams out, your realistic bench looks like this:

John Ternus , senior VP of Hardware Engineering, positioned as a steady front of house product lead.

, senior VP of Hardware Engineering, positioned as a steady front of house product lead. Craig Federighi , senior VP of Software Engineering, now with a broader platform remit including watchOS.

, senior VP of Software Engineering, now with a broader platform remit including watchOS. Eddy Cue , senior VP of Services, who now adds Health and Fitness to a business Apple touts as a record setter.

, senior VP of Services, who now adds Health and Fitness to a business Apple touts as a record setter. Sabih Khan, new COO, a deep operations operator who inherits Williams’ playbook.

What the 14-year comparison tells you

You get two truths at once. Jobs concentrated bets and redefined categories; Cook scaled the system and monetized the edges. The side by side view shows the baton pass in plain sight, while live market data explains investor confidence.

Your watchlist for the next year is simple. Track whether Services keeps setting highs, whether Vision Pro expands beyond U.S. and lands regular live content, and who carries the heaviest keynote segments. Apple’s quarterly updates confirm momentum on Services, and coverage of Vision Pro highlights cadence and first live sports programming.