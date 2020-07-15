Justin Timberlake Movie ‘Palmer’ Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has added an Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake, to its collection of original films, it announced on Wednesday. The film is directed by Fisher Stevens and written by Cheryl Guerriero. At the time of this writing, no release data had been confirmed.

Mr. Timberlake plays former college football phenomenon Eddie Palmer, after whom the film is named. Having spent time in prison, the character returns to his hometown and aims to sort his life out. However, not only do conflicts from his past remain, but he ends in charge of a young boy who has been abandoned.

Juno Temple, Academy Award nominee June Squibb, and Alisha Wainright also star in Palmer. It is a SK Global, Rhea Films and Nadler No GMO Popcorn Co. project, in association with the Hercules Film Fund. Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Academy Award-winner Charles B. Wessler produced the movie, with Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O’Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll as executive producers.