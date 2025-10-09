Lakers games are coming to Apple Immersive on Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro owners will soon watch a handful of Los Angeles Lakers games in Apple’s Immersive format. You’ll get a live feed with courtside and under-basket angles and a three-day on-demand window after each game. Apple and the NBA plan to name the specific matchups before the end of November 2025, with the first immersive games arriving by early 2026.

How it works and what you need

Specially configured cameras will capture the action from the floor and beneath each hoop to heighten depth and presence. The production uses a customized Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Live rig, which aims to place you near the play rather than just above it.

You’ll access the streams in two places. In the Lakers’ regional territory, Spectrum SportsNet will carry the live feed inside a new Spectrum SportsNet app. National and international fans will find replays and highlights in the NBA app, with immersive content available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

Prepare your setup with a short checklist:

Vision Pro running visionOS 26 or later.

The NBA app or the Spectrum SportsNet app when it launches.

An active subscription tied to the relevant service.

Location within the Lakers’ regional footprint for some live events.

Expect some geofencing. If you stream outside approved markets or beyond the Lakers’ territory, you may see delays or replays instead of the live immersive feed. Spectrum lists stream bitrates up to 150 Mbps for live games, which signals a premium pipeline for high-fidelity 3D video.

TechRadar first reported Apple’s plan to stream select Lakers games in Apple Immersive for Vision Pro, including details on the camera placements and the three-day on-demand window.

Charter Communications confirmed the partnership, saying authenticated Spectrum SportsNet subscribers and Spectrum Internet customers in the Lakers’ territory will get access inside the Spectrum SportsNet app, while the NBA App will host replays and highlights for national and international fans.

This move fills a gap in Vision Pro’s catalog. You’ve had polished music, nature, and behind-the-scenes sports features. Live sports change the equation. If the execution matches the promise, you’ll feel closer to the court than any traditional broadcast allows.

The bigger story sits just ahead. If Lakers games land cleanly and audiences engage, you should expect more teams and leagues to sign on. And when a lower-priced Vision Pro arrives, a deeper slate of immersive sports will already be waiting.