Latest iOS 26 Renders Offer Best Look Yet at Apple’s New ‘Living Glass’ Design

Apple’s next major iPhone software update may be its most visually ambitious in years. New concept renders of iOS 26 reveal a brand new interface that could mark a dramatic departure from the current iOS design.

The renders were published by designer Sebastiaan de With, co-founder of Lux and a former Apple designer. They’re also in line with the “sleek peek” theme that Apple is expected to unveil at WWDC 2025.

At the center of the concept is what de With calls “Living Glass”—a visual theme that emphasizes translucency, motion, and depth. The interface appears layered and dynamic, with light subtly reacting to user interactions and environmental context. Instead of flat, static surfaces, these designs suggest an operating system that feels alive under the fingertips, evoking the reflective, responsive qualities of actual glass.

Image credit: Lux

The idea builds on design trends Apple has already begun exploring, particularly in the Vision Pro headset’s operating system. VisionOS uses a similar translucent layering system that creates a sense of space and materiality. In iOS 26, the same logic could help unify the visual language across Apple’s platforms, reinforcing the company’s effort to build a seamless ecosystem.

The “Living Glass” concept is not limited to iOS. De With’s renders also illustrate how this aesthetic could apply to macOS and watchOS, hinting at a broader cross-platform identity. Buttons, menus, and control panels in the concept designs appear unified in tone and motion, suggesting Apple may seek to erase the friction between its hardware and software experiences.

A Unified Vision Across Apple Platforms

Apple is expected to officially announce iOS 26 during its WWDC keynote on June 9. Along with visual updates, the integration of generative tools and smarter Siri interactions is anticipated to complement the visual overhaul.

Though the final version of iOS 26 may differ from these concept visuals, the renders provide a compelling window into Apple’s design ambitions. They suggest a future where interface and material are not separate, but part of the same user experience—reflective, responsive, and unmistakably Apple.