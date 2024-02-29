M3 Macs Join Apple’s DIY Repair Program

The M3 Macs are the latest to join Apple’s do-it-yourself repair program. According to support documents published by Apple, all three M3 Macs, including the M3 iMac, M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, and M3 16-inch MacBook Pro, are now under the self-service repair program.

Back in 2022, Apple announced its self-service repair program, letting customers purchase genuine Apple parts and tools directly from the company. Moreover, Apple also offers manuals for users so they can repair their devices without having to visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple retail location.

Initially, the program only offered parts for iPhones but later expanded to select Macs in 2023. And now, Apple is expanding the program by bringing the M3 Macs into the fold.

The support guide for the M3 MacBook Pro models describes how to replace a MacBook’s bottom casing, what parts are necessary, and what tools you will need to finish the repair. Moreover, Apple offers a comprehensive list of part numbers for the iMac required for different repairs on the display, logic board, fans, housing, and other parts.

Currently, Apple is offering parts for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and ‌iMac‌ powered by M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips through its self-service repair store in the US and select European countries.

The Mac Observer’s Take

Apple has been offering parts for iPhones and Macs for a while now. Thanks to the program, users with knowledge and ability can repair their devices without having to visit the store. With Apple continuously expanding the self-service repair store with parts of the latest iPhones and Macs, users can easily get genuine parts for their devices directly from the company.

Before the program, the only option users had was to visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider or third-party store.

