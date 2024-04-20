M4 MacBook Pro Lineup: Here’s What We Know

Since Apple announced in 2020 its transition to in-house computer chips, the company has already launched three generations. This year we expect to see the fourth: the M4 series. According to some reports, Apple will unveil the first Macs with this new processor by the end of 2024, including new M4 MacBook Pro models.

Last October Apple announced at its Halloween-themed event the MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. The company dropped the 13-inch model, and now offers these three configurations with its new 14-inch and 16-inch design, Mini-LED display, and more. We expect Apple will keep this trend, so we don’t expect major changes to the lineup.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the world’s most reputable Apple analysts and leakers, the company will launch the M4 MacBook Pro by the end of 2024. This would be the entry-level version. There is nothing that suggests it will change its design over the M3 model, or that it will go up in price or feature anything groundbreaking. Rather, it seems that it will just be the same product but with a better chip. However, some rumors claim the M4 will feature significant upgrades in AI.

Apple will also launch M4 Pro and M4 Max versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro according to Gurman. We don’t expect a design or price change either. However, the company won’t introduce them until late 2024 or early 2025. It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Apple’s top-of-the-line models, but it will certainly be worth it.

