Apple Vision Pro Used During Surgery to Assist Doctor in Brazil

Apple announced Vision Pro during WWDC23, and later launched it in the U.S. in February 2024. Furthermore, Tim Cook recently confirmed their arrival in China, and rumors suggest a launch in other countries such as Canada, France or the UK by the end of 2024.

Since then, we’ve seen different approaches to the Vision Pro all over the world. This week, they’ve used the device in an orthopedic surgery in Brazil. This isn’t the first time that it has happened. In fact, Apple Vision Pro was already used in a similar procedure in Florida in early April. This time, the Brazilian doctor told MacMagazine:

“Shoulder arthroscopy surgery uses a camera inside the joint and surgeons perform it by looking directly at a display. With this device, I was able to see the image on the size of a movie screen with high resolution, as well as being able to see the patient’s exams and 3D models in real time.”

Dr. Bruno Gobbato shared a video on his YouTube channel showing how he used the Vision Pro during part of the procedure. It¡s certainly good news that a product like this can help a surgeon do his job. What the doctor shows in his video is an indication that the possibilities for growth of this platform are endless. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to see more ways in which Apple Vision Pro can make everyone’s life better.

