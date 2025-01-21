macOS 15.3 Beta 3 New Features: What’s Really Changed

Apple has recently released the latest macOS Sequoia 15.3 Beta 3 as a free upgrade for developers and public beta testers.

While this version doesn’t bring any major new features, there are several small but handy improvements worth noting. Let’s take a closer look at the macOS Sequoia 15.3 Beta 3 features below.

1. Apple Intelligence and Siri Enhancements

Apple Intelligence is now enabled by default on supported devices. At the same time, our favorite virtual assistant, Siri has acquired improved contextual understanding and now offers more intuitive responses to queries. Hopefully, this will make Siri more useful for daily tasks.

Lastly, macOS Sequoia 15.3 Beta 3 adds support for additional languages, including Chinese, French, and German, which are set to roll out in April 2025.

2. Smart Home Integrations

Apple has now added support for robot vacuums in the Home app. If your vacuum supports Thread or Matter protocols, you can use Siri to control cleaning tasks. This offers seamless integration with your smart home ecosystem.

If you’re a regular user of the calculator app on your Mac, macOS Sequoia 15.3 Beta 3 introduces incremental calculations when pressing the “=” key.

4. Improvements to Image Playground

The Image Playground tool now performs slightly better, offering enhanced processing and more consistent results. While it still has room for improvement, the slight changes might enhance your workflow if you use the Image Playground tool to edit images.

5. Better Overall System Stability

Overall, macOS Sequoia 15.3 Beta 3 is more stable than the previous iteration. It performs well and provides a smoother user experience. We hope to see some more substantial features in the next versions.

