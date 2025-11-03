macOS Tahoe 26.1 is now available, here’s everything new

Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.1 for everyone on November 3, 2025. The update follows more than a month of testing and arrives with refinements you can use today. You can install it through System Settings on any compatible Mac.

What’s new in macOS 26.1

The headline change adds a control for Liquid Glass. You can choose the default clear look or switch to a new tinted look for more opacity across app chrome and notifications. Apple also lists audio upgrades and parental protections in this release.

FaceTime audio holds up better on slow or unreliable connections. If your bandwidth dips, calls still sound clearer than before.

AirPlay gains Apple Music AutoMix support, so you can keep the music flowing to speakers with smoother transitions.

How to install

Open System Settings on your Mac. Click General, then Software Update. If macOS 26.1 appears, select Update Now, then follow the on-screen steps. Keep your Mac connected to power and let the restart finish.

Full release notes

This update includes the following features and enhancements: Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region) For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: support.apple.com/100100. Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. To learn more, please visit: apple.com/macos/feature-availability. Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit: support.apple.com/125039.

That’s the update. Have you installed macOS Tahoe 26.1 and noticed any changes? Tell us in the comments.