Madonna Launches Today at Apple Music Lab

Madonna is teaming up with Apple for a special Today at Apple Music Lab. People who sign up with work on remixing Crave, a song from her latest album.

Madonna’s newest album—Madame X—will debut on June 14. The session will walk people through one of the songs called Crave, deconstructing it and finding out what inspired Madonna.

Madame X ’s exclusive Music Lab is here! Remix #Crave at Apple Stores around the world. 🔥 🎧 Starting now, you can reserve your spot for an upcoming #todayatapple session here: https://t.co/NZ0rnqxF8F @applemusic #remixmadonna pic.twitter.com/XH8nyO91bk — Madonna (@Madonna) June 14, 2019

Then, attendees will work on remixing the song using GarageBand. Visit this website to see available sessions.

