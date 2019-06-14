Verizon Appear to Leak iPhone 11 Launch Date

Rumors emerged Thursday of when the iPhone 11 will be released. The information is said to have come from Verizon.

Verizon Planning for Late September Release

VentureBeat’s Evan Blass tweeted a graphic from the wireless carrier showing an approximate release date of September 20. It is not clear if Verizon got that information directly from Apple, or if they made an assumption based on precedent. As Cult of Mac noted, mid to late September is when we traditionally see a new iPhone.

Elsewhere, the graphic said Verizon is planning to offer Samsung Galaxy Note10 from late August. The Google Pixel 4 is said to be coming out towards the end of October.