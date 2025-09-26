Meet ‘Veritas’: Apple’s Secret Weapon to Finally Make Siri Smart

Apple is actively developing a significantly more intelligent version of Siri, and its secret weapon is an internal, ChatGPT-style application codenamed Veritas.



This iPhone app serves as a crucial testing ground for the next-generation voice assistant, allowing Apple’s internal teams to rigorously evaluate new features before they reach the public. The primary goal is to transform Siri from a simple command-taker into a truly proactive and capable digital assistant.

The Veritas app allows engineers to rapidly trial the advanced capabilities planned for the Siri overhaul. These include features that require deep integration with the operating system, such as searching through a user’s personal emails, messages, or music library.



It also tests Siri’s ability to trigger specific actions within applications, like cropping a photo or starting a specific playlist, all through conversational commands. This internal testing framework is designed to shorten the development cycle and ensure the final product is reliable.

Apple’s Two-Track AI Strategy

Behind the scenes, Apple is hedging its bets with a competitive “bake-off” between two distinct AI development tracks. The first, known as Linwood, relies entirely on Apple’s own proprietary large language models.



The second track, reportedly codenamed Glenwood, integrates and tests models from third-party developers. This dual-path strategy allows Apple to directly compare the performance, speed, and privacy implications of its in-house technology against potential partners.

This approach gives Apple significant leverage in its ongoing discussions with other AI leaders. The company has advanced its talks with Google to potentially use a custom version of its Gemini model.



By using Veritas as a common testing harness, Apple can evaluate how external models like Gemini perform within its ecosystem without committing to a public-facing chatbot it doesn’t fully control. This ensures Apple can choose the most effective and secure path forward for Siri’s future.

What to Expect from the New Siri in 2026

The redesigned and far more capable Siri is now slated for a potential release as early as March 2026, which aligns with Apple’s typical spring software update cycle.



When it arrives, users can expect an assistant that is aware of what is currently on their screen, allowing for more contextual commands. It will also have a much deeper understanding of personal data across mail, messages, and media, enabling more personalized and useful responses.

A major focus of the update is empowering Siri to complete one-shot tasks within apps, removing the need for users to manually navigate menus.



To support this, Apple’s “Answers, Knowledge & Information” (AKI) team is also building a proprietary AI-powered system to provide web answers directly, reducing the need to pass queries off to external search engines or chatbots. This overhaul will likely be available on modern iPhones, iPads, and Apple Silicon Macs already capable of running Apple Intelligence.

The move to reboot Siri follows internal targets for reliability being missed earlier this year, prompting a reorganization of Apple’s AI leadership. The renewed push, powered by the Veritas testing platform, underscores a critical shift in strategy.



Apple understands that for Siri to succeed, it must move beyond clever conversational tricks and master the art of task completion. If the new Siri fails even a fraction of the time, users will quickly lose trust. Consequently, the ultimate metric for success won’t be what Siri can say, but what it can reliably do for you.