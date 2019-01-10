Microsoft Bing Shows and Suggests Child Porn

A disturbing report from TechCrunch finds that not only is it possible to find child porn via Microsoft Bing, but the search engine also can suggest it.

NSFW Bing

According to popular internet culture, Bing is a great search engine for porn. But it seems that “porn” isn’t limited to adults. Researchers found that certain search terms surface illegal images of children. And even if you didn’t explicitly search for it, it seems Bing could still end up suggesting it.

Bing’s machine learning algorithms offers suggestions on what to search next, based on what you’re searching for at the moment. This includes auto-completed search terms. While searching for images, you could click on an auto-completed CP term, then in the Similar Images section, it would surface similar searches related to that.

The researchers further discovered that similar searches using Google didn’t offer up as much illegal photos as Bing did. AntiToxin CEO Zohar Levkovitz said,

Speaking as a parent, we should expect responsible technology companies to double, and even triple-down to ensure they are not adding toxicity to an already perilous online environment for children. And as the CEO of AntiToxin Technologies, I want to make it clear that we will be on the beck and call to help any company that makes this its priority.

