Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection Coming to iOS

Microsoft’s Defender Advanced Threat Protection security software is coming to iOS. The company announced Thursday that it will preview versions for Apple and Android devices at the RSA security conference next week.

Microsoft to Preview Defender ATP for iOS at RSA Conference

In a blog post, Moti Gindi Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Threat Protection, wrote:

Extending endpoint threat protection to Linux has been a long-time ask from our customers and we’re excited to be able to deliver on that. We know our customers’ environments are complex and heterogenous. Providing comprehensive protection across multiple platforms through a single solution and streamlined view is more important than ever. Next week at the RSA Conference, we’ll provide a preview of our investments in mobile threat defense with the work we’re doing to bring our solutions to Android and iOS.

It seems that the rollout will be for Enterprise customers only, at least at first. Microsoft previously announced that its Advanced Threat Protection software would be available on the Mac.