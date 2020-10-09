Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer said the company will bring its Xbox Game Pass to Apple devices next year as a web app (via BusinessInsider).

Xbox Game Pass Web App

Xbox Game Pass lets gamers stream games without having to download them, similar to how you can stream videos. App Store rules forbid packaged streaming gaming apps, instead requiring that developers submit them as individual apps.

Amaon’s Luna streaming game service already launched through the browser on Apple devices. Luna engineering chief George Tsipolitis said Amazon worked with Apple to develop this functionality.

On Thursday we learned that former App Store director Phil Shoemaker alleged that Apple limits these streaming game services because they compete with Apple Arcade.