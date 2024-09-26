Microsoft Merges Xbox Game Pass Features into Xbox App Amid Ongoing Apple Tensions

Microsoft has announced an update to its mobile app strategy that may affect Apple users. The tech giant is set to merge its standalone Xbox Game Pass app into the existing Xbox app for iOS and Android. This transition will begin with beta members this week, with reaching.

Starting in November, the Xbox Game Pass app will no longer be available for new downloads, which will be a big change in the way people use gaming features on the ap. The updated Xbox app will let users to manage their Game Pass memberships, browse the entire game catalog, and claim exclusive perks—all within a single application.

This change comes amid ongoing discussions between Microsoft and Apple regarding cloud gaming capabilities on iOS. Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming remains accessible only through web browsers, as the new app does not include in-app streaming options. This issue might be because of the complicated rules of Apple’s App Store, which have caused disagreements between the two companies.

The integration of Game Pass features into the Xbox app aims to enhance usability by providing a centralized platform for gamers. However, it raises questions about whether this consolidation will lead to a more efficient user experience or result in an overly complex application.

