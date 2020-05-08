Microsoft Office to Support New iPadOS Mouse and Trackpad Functionality

The iPad version of Microsoft Office is to get an upgrade. It will enable users to access the new trackpad and mouse features in iPadOS.

Update to Office for iPad Coming by Fall

Microsoft is not confirming the imminent arrival of support for mouse and trackpad, which makes use of the new cursor in iPadOS. However, it is understood that the relevant upgrade will come by the fall (via The Verge).

Office 365 has moved to become Microsoft 365, and there is a unified Office app for iOS. Despite this, individual iOS versions of Word, Excel Powerpoint and so on are to remain available.