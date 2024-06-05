Microsoft To Bring OneNote Copilot on Macs Later This Year

Microsoft has announced plans to introduce “OneNote Copilot” for Mac users, according to the company’s Microsoft 365 roadmap update.

The upcoming addition, listed with Feature ID 397097, can help ease the process of capturing thoughts and ideas or, perhaps, meeting notes during meetings, adding the power of AI-powered Copilot to it. As Microsoft said, it:

helps you understand, summarize, and rewrite notes for enhanced clarity and purpose.

It is planned for a General Availability release across one Microsoft cloud instance – Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant). The rollout is scheduled to commence in December 2024.

OneNote Copilot on Mac is your intelligent assistant, transforming the way you interact with your notes. With simple natural language commands, Copilot helps you understand, summarize, and rewrite notes for enhanced clarity and purpose. It’s designed to work seamlessly on the Mac, offering a contextual chat experience that allows you to accomplish tasks faster than ever. Whether you’re preparing for a meeting or organizing your thoughts, OneNote Copilot on Mac is the perfect partner for boosting productivity and creativity on the go.

The introduction of OneNote Copilot on Mac systems extends these capabilities to a wider user base, allowing Mac users to use the AI-powered note-taking and information-capture capabilities that have been available on Windows platforms. OneNote was also one of the first Microsoft apps to be released for Apple Vision Pro.

The AI capabilities have been missing from Apple devices, but rumors of a partnership with OpenAI, which will come to light at WWDC next week. One of the features that might emerge from this agreement is Apple’s own AI-powered content summary, challenging the Copilot-powered OneNote.

As with any roadmap item, the specifics and rollout timeline may be subject to change. However, this announcement signals Microsoft’s commitment to providing a consistent and feature-rich experience across multiple operating systems and devices.