Milanese Loop, Leather Loop Apple Watch Bands Now $99

Apple quietly dropped the price of the Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Loop bands to US$99, where they were previously US$149.

Apple Watch Bands

The Milanese Loop band features tiny stainless steel loops reminiscent of chainmail. The Leather Loop band features soft leather ridges with a band loop integrated into the leather. The Apple Watch Series 5 is available for preorder now, and it goes on sale September 20.

Further Reading:

