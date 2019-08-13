More Student IDs Can be Added to Apple Wallet

Apple increased the number of universities at which students can access their student IDs via their iPhone and Apple Watch. In total, over 100,000 students will have access to this service.
Student ID on iPhone at More Schools
The new shools added were:
- Clemson University
- Georgetown University
- University of Tennessee
- Louisburg College
- University of Kentucky
- Norfolk State University,
- University of San Francisco
- University of Vermont
- Arkansas State University
- South Dakota State University
- University of North Alabama
- Chowan University
The facility was already available to students at Duke University, University of Oklahoma, University of Alabama, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University and Mercer University.
Add to Apple Wallet
Students at those will be able to add their ID to Apple Wallet. They can then use their iPhone or Apple Watch to do things entering dorms or buying lunch. Apple added support for key campus credentials and mobile access suppliers CBORD, Allegion and HID as part of the expansion.
Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services, commented:
We’re happy to add to the growing number of schools that are making getting around campus easier than ever with iPhone and Apple Watch. We know students love this feature. Our university partners tell us that since launch, students across the country have purchased 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors across campuses by just tapping their iPhone and Apple Watch.
