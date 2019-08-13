More Student IDs Can be Added to Apple Wallet

Apple increased the number of universities at which students can access their student IDs via their iPhone and Apple Watch. In total, over 100,000 students will have access to this service.

Student ID on iPhone at More Schools

The new shools added were:

Clemson University

Georgetown University

University of Tennessee

Louisburg College

University of Kentucky

Norfolk State University,

University of San Francisco

University of Vermont

Arkansas State University

South Dakota State University

University of North Alabama

Chowan University

The facility was already available to students at Duke University, University of Oklahoma, University of Alabama, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University and Mercer University.

Add to Apple Wallet

Students at those will be able to add their ID to Apple Wallet. They can then use their iPhone or Apple Watch to do things entering dorms or buying lunch. Apple added support for key campus credentials and mobile access suppliers CBORD, Allegion and HID as part of the expansion.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services, commented: