Is This the Most Popular iPhone 17 Model Already?

The results from Apple’s initial preorder weekend are in, and a clear champion has emerged from the new iPhone 17 lineup. While overall demand for the new series is outpacing last year’s models, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has distinguished itself as the breakout star, shattering initial sales expectations and leaving other models, including the new iPhone Air, in its dust.

Pro Max Mania Sweeps the Globe

From the moment preorders went live, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has been in a league of its own. Within an hour of availability, shipping dates for the premium model slipped from the initial September 19 launch day to mid-October for most configurations. In high-demand markets like China, the Pro Max saw pickup slots at major Apple Stores fully booked in under 20 minutes, with sales on e-commerce platform JD.com surpassing the entire first-day volume of the iPhone 16 series in just one minute.

The new “Cosmic Orange” finish has proven to be a particularly strong draw, with that specific variant selling out almost instantly in markets like Vietnam and facing the longest delivery delays globally. This intense demand underscores a continuing trend of consumers gravitating towards Apple’s highest-end offerings, seeking the best performance and camera capabilities available.

Esteemed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities noted that Apple has increased its production plan for the iPhone 17 Pro Max by approximately 60% compared to last year’s model, a move that still wasn’t enough to keep up with the overwhelming initial demand.

A Muted Debut for the iPhone Air

In stark contrast, the highly anticipated, ultra-thin iPhone Air has had a much more subdued launch. The new model is still readily available for launch-day delivery, a fact that typically signals softer demand.

However, analysts caution against writing off the Air just yet. Apple has reportedly tripled the production volume for the iPhone Air compared to the iPhone 16 Plus it replaces, suggesting the company anticipated a different sales trajectory. Furthermore, the iPhone Air’s preorder launch was delayed in China due to regulatory hurdles, a significant factor that has likely skewed the global sales picture. It’s possible that the in-store, hands-on experience will be the key to unlocking the Air’s appeal to a broader market.

While the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models are also seeing strong sales, the initial data paints a clear picture: the iPhone 17 Pro Max is not just the most popular model, it’s a sales phenomenon that has set a new benchmark for Apple’s premium smartphone offerings.