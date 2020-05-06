New iMac and AirPods ‘Ready to Ship’

Updated versions of the iMac and AirPods are “ready to ship”, according to John Prosser, a well-known source of leaked information from Apple. The products “could drop at any time,” he said (via Cult of Mac).

Updated AirPods and iMacs ‘Could Drop at Any Time’

There has been increasing speculation that we’d see a new iMac, which last got a refresh in 2019. Before that, it had not been updated since 2017. It is not known whether the AirPods or AirPods Pro have been refreshed. However, the last overhaul of the non-noise-canceling version of the wireless headphones was in March 2019, so I’d expect that to be the product that gets updated.

Heads up: There’s still an iMac and AirPods ready to ship. (Not sure which AirPods yet, only know codename) Theoretically, since they’re ready, they could drop at any time. I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Let’s see if Apple can keep it a secret from me 👀🤫 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 6, 2020

As Mr. Prosser tweeted, a release date for these supposedly revamped products is not known. We have had a steady flow of updated products over recent weeks though.