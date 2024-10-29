New Mac Mini Specs Leaked on Amazon

Based on the leaked information from Amazon, Apple is set to unveil a new Mac Mini with decent upgrades. This comes after Apple yesterday unveiled new iMac.

The new Mac Mini will feature Apple’s latest M4 and M4 Pro chips, a significant boost over the previous M2 models. Configuration options include up to a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU.

One of the most prominent improvements is the increased memory capacity, with support for up to 64GB of unified memory – double the previous 32GB limit. Storage options will continue to max out at 8TB.

The design has been rebuilt, with the new Mac Mini reportedly approaching the size of an Apple TV. This makes it smaller than its predecessor while still packing amazing specs.

A key new feature is the addition of two front-facing USB-C ports, likely supporting Thunderbolt 4. This marks the first time the Mac Mini has included front ports. The device is also expected to retain an HDMI port, Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new Mac Mini will only be available in silver. Pricing details were not included in the leak, but the official announcement with full specifications and pricing is expected either today or tomorrow.

More here.