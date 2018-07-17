New Walnut Creek Apple Store Opens July 28

A new Apple retail store is opening in Walnut Creek, California. The Walnut Creek Apple Store has a beautiful, modern design and will be opening on July 28 at 10:00 AM.

Walnut Creek Apple Store

The store will be located at the Broadway Plaza outdoor shopping mall, where construction has been underway for over a year. The location used to be a California Pizza Kitchen. It’s a prime location where pedestrians and shoppers will see it from every direction.

Apple’s website says it will be called the Apple Broadway Plaza.

