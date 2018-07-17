New Walnut Creek Apple Store Opens July 28

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

A new Apple retail store is opening in Walnut Creek, California. The Walnut Creek Apple Store has a beautiful, modern design and will be opening on July 28 at 10:00 AM.

[Apple Retail Store Experience Hardly Needs Fixing]

Walnut Creek Apple Store

Image of Walnut Creek, California. The Walnut Creek Apple Store opens July 28.

The store will be located at the Broadway Plaza outdoor shopping mall, where construction has been underway for over a year. The location used to be a California Pizza Kitchen. It’s a prime location where pedestrians and shoppers will see it from every direction.

Apple’s website says it will be called the Apple Broadway Plaza.

[Ageism Is Not an Institutional Problem at Apple Retail]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of