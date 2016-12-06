These Valentine apps will help you buy flowers, wine, and other gifts.
Downtown Brooklyn Apple Store to Open December 2
This will be Apple’s 11th store in total in New York City, with seven stores in Manhattan, one in Queens, and one store on Staten Island.
5 Cooking Apps to Help You With Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we’ve found five cooking apps to help you plan and cook your big meal for friends and family.
Our Must Have Grocery Apps For Your Next Shopping Trip
There are plenty of grocery apps to choose from, and we’ve found some of the best. Whether you need to build a grocery list, or you’re trying to find the best deals, this selection of free apps can help you get started.
Safeway Apple Pay is Rolling Out to Stores This Month
Safeway has over 900 grocery stores in the U.S., with the majority located along the West Coast in California, Oregon, and Washington.
Ikea Wants You to Shop for Furniture with AR in iOS 11
College students and recently single grown ups, rejoice! Ikea is Apple’s augmented reality launch partner, which means you’ll be able to try out furniture in your home or apartment through your iPhone or iPad. Ikea plans to let you view furniture from their catalog in your rooms without having to make a trip to your local store. Just take photos of your rooms and place photorealistic furniture where ever you want to decide if it looks good, or even fits, before you buy. The retailer is committed to its AR push in a big way, too, because it plans to show new products in the app before they appear in other places. Ikea is shooting to have their app ready to go when iOS 11 officially launches this fall.
How AIs, like Siri, Could Become Our Proxy Shoppers
People of means don’t spin their wheels on frustrating shopping expeditions, however, AIs could be the equalizer for the rest of us.
Amazon Go Shopping, iPhone as a Desktop Computer - TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-06
First Amazon wanted to be your go-to online shopping destination, and now the company wants to be your local brick-and-mortar store, too. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at Amazon’s planned cashier-free grocery store, plus they dive into the possibility of our iPhones becoming our only computing device.