Snapchat AR Shopping Upgraded With Real-Time Prices

Snapchat‘s AR Shopping Lens have been upgraded with real-time pricing, product details, and more, the company announced on Wednesday.

AR Shopping Lens

AR Shopping Lenses with Snapchat lets people try on, browse, and shop for products with the Snap Camera. Clothing, accessories, makeup, shoes, and more can be found here. The company says people are using the AR features over six billion times per day and 93% are interested in AR shopping.

Snap’s chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman:

Augmented reality is changing the way we shop, play, and learn, and transforming how businesses tell their stories and sell their products. Starting today, our revamped AR Shopping Lenses will mean a more engaging experience for our Snapchat community, and enable a faster, easier way to build Lenses for businesses — directly linking Lenses to existing product catalogs for real-time analytics and R&D about which products resonate with Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

A new type of Lens has been released so users can swipe through multiple products in one place. Details on pricing, color, sizing, and similar items will be shown directly from the retailer. Lenses from Ulta Beauty & MAC Cosmetics are the first to use this new capability and in the coming months, Snapchatters will be able to shop from more brands.

On the business side, brands will see real-time analytics since AR Shopping Lenses are directly linked to a company’s product catalog. This can help with marketing insights into which products are the most popular with Snap’s younger audiences such as Gen Z. The data can then inform advertising along with research and development. Snap says brands can even target users who are more likely to make a purchase with an AR Shopping Lens.