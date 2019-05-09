Apple Offers a Ton of Springtime Apple Pay Discounts

Apple occasionally offers customers Apple Pay discounts for one retailer at a time. But today’s promotion includes eight companies (via MacRumors).
Apple Springtime Promotion
The promotion lasts from May 9 to May 22.
- 1-800-Flowers: Free shipping on spring gift collection.
- Belk: Up to 20 percent off in the Belk app.
- Postmates: Up to $100 in free delivery credits.
- Priceline: $10 off a $100 Express Deal hotel.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Free special beauty gift when making a purchase.
- Shipt: $50 off membership and a $10 credit for the first order.
- Sonic Drive-In: Free cheeseburger on your next visit when ordering in the Sonic app.
- Wayfair: $10 gift card when making a purchase via Apple Pay in the Wayfair app.
