Apple Offers a Ton of Springtime Apple Pay Discounts

Apple occasionally offers customers Apple Pay discounts for one retailer at a time. But today’s promotion includes eight companies (via MacRumors).

Apple Springtime Promotion

The promotion lasts from May 9 to May 22.

  • 1-800-Flowers: Free shipping on spring gift collection.
  • Belk: Up to 20 percent off in the Belk app.
  • Postmates: Up to $100 in free delivery credits.
  • Priceline: $10 off a $100 Express Deal hotel.
  • Saks Fifth Avenue: Free special beauty gift when making a purchase.
  • Shipt: $50 off membership and a $10 credit for the first order.
  • Sonic Drive-In: Free cheeseburger on your next visit when ordering in the Sonic app.
  • Wayfair: $10 gift card when making a purchase via Apple Pay in the Wayfair app.

