Uber Eats Adds Apple Pay

Uber Eats is adding Apple Pay as a payment option in almost 20 markets, so it’s now easy to pay via Touch ID/Face ID (via TechCrunch).

[Uber Rewards Comes to All U.S. Cities]

Uber Eats Apple Pay

Uber added Apple Pay to its regular app back in 2014, but Uber Eats has been a holdout until now. It joins other payments options like credit/debit cards, PayPal, and Venmo. Apple Pay will make it easier for people to split the cost of food and rides.

Apple Pay will roll out to Uber Eats starting in the coming weeks to nearly 20 markets, including Belgium, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

[You Can Now Delete Uber Account Data Straight From The App]