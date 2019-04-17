T-Mobile Works With Apple on Robo-Calling Using STIR/SHAKEN

Today T-Mobile launched a call protection feature called STIR/SHAKEN in partnership with Comcast to prevent robocalls. It’s available on T-Mobile and Metro on certain phones, and T-Mobile is also working with Apple to launch it on iPhones soon (via Reuters).

STIR/SHAKEN

This is T-Mobile’s technology called Secure Telephony Identity Revisited (STIR) and Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs (SHAKEN). It’s a way to identify authentic calls across cellular networks.

Right now, certain phones from LG and Samsung have the feature. In the future it will come to iPhones as well as Comcast Xfinity Voice home phone service customers.

Robocalls and spam calls are an industry-wide problem, and we’ve got to join forces to keep consumers protected. Today, we’re the first to cross industry lines to do just that. John Legere, T-Mobile CEO

Last month AT&T had announced it successfully tested what it believed was the first STIR/SHAKEN-authenticated call between two different telecom networks with Comcast.

