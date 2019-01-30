In 2018 Americans Got 26.3B Robo Calls

Hiya, a spam-blocking app analyzed 450,000 of its users to figure out how big of a problem robo calls are. It found that in 2018 Americans received 26.3 billion of these calls (via The Washington Post).

Robo Calls

That’s a big jump from 2017 where Americans got 18 billion robo calls. There was even a report last year that predicted that as many as half of calls in 2019 could be spam.

As our phones continue to be inundated by robo-calls, many people no longer want to pick up the phone at all. Alex Algard, Hiya CEO

Carriers are attempting to help the problem with a technology developed by T-Mobile called SHAKEN/STIR. It’s a type of caller authentication that follows similar principles to web encryption. AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint will also implement this.

