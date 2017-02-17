John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the state of Net Neutrality now that the FCC’s “Restoring Internet Freedom” is in place, along with what we can expect to happen next.
FCC Kills Net Neutrality, Samsung's HomePod Competitor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-15
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss the FCC vote to end Net Neutrality, plus Samsung’s HomePod competitor.
Apple Root Password Bug, Ajit Pai’s Net Neutrality Fight, Listener Topics – ACM 349
Apple fixed its root access flaw in macOS High Sierra, but the whole incident is a corporate black eye for a company known for executing. Bryan and Jeff also talk about Ajit Pai’s latest embarrassing comments defending his plan to gut net neutrality. They also talk about some of the topics suggested by the Apple Context Machine Facebook Group.
Frothy Rants about Encryption and Net Neutrality, Plus Apple's AR Goggles - ACM 348
A listener sparks an intense rant from Bryan and Jeff about encryption and passcode-attempt-based device wipes, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai gets them going on Net Neutrality. They cap the show with the observation that Apple’s AR goggle project appears to be back on.
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
Tim Berners-Lee Wants Your Help in Protecting Net Neutrality from Ajit Pai's FCC
Internet-inventor Tim Berners-Lee has written an editorial for USA Today asking Americans to help save the Internet from an irresponsible vote on Net Neutrality expected from the FCC.
Apple's iTunes Decisions, Apple Music Plans, the Need for LTE, More - ACM 431
In Episode 431, Bryan and Jeff dig into four topics, and they didn’t even run late. They discuss Apple’s App Store-ectomy from iTunes, Jimmy Iovine’s plans for Apple Music, FM radios in our iPhones, and whether or not Jeff is going to regret not getting LTE in his new Apple Watch Series 3.
Activating the iPhone FM Radio Might Not Be as Easy as Critics Say
At this time, the FCC is already on board, so instead you can send feedback to Apple. Clicking the Send Feedback button will load a pre-written message to Apple.
His Opposition to Net Neutrality Might Put FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Out of a Job
Frankly, I hope Senator Cantwell’s efforts are successful, because the freedom and openness of the internet largely depends upon net neutrality.
Apple Net Neutrality Comments to FCC: Don't Allow Fast Lanes
Apple’s stance is more general in nature, and doesn’t specifically mention issues like whether to treat telecoms like utilities
So Far, This One Man Has Filed The Only Net Neutrality Complaint
Although Alex said he isn’t worried about his complaint being delayed for political reasons, he still hopes that it will show “that these things actually do violate the open internet rules.”
Surprise, Verizon Just Pooped on Net Neutrality
If Ajit Pai had an ounce of respect for reality and the American people he serves, he’d fine Verizon for this “test.” He doesn’t. He won’t. We lose.
Tell the FCC Exactly How You Feel about Ringless Voicemail
Telling the FCC what you think is purposefully difficult, but it’s vital you do so.
The Big Ringless Voicemail Rant - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-25
Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to make it clear exactly how they feel about ringless voicemail. Spoiler: they don’t like it.
John Oliver Makes It Easier to Comment on FCC Effort to Gut Net Neutrality
The FCC under Chairman Ajit Pai did its best to bury the mechanism for publicly commenting on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s efforts to gut net neutrality. Fortunately, comedian and Last Week Tonight host John Oliver made it easy.
Facebook, By Its Very Design, Cannot Avert the Tragedies it Creates
Recently, Facebook has suffered some difficulties that were caused by its very design. It’s clear now that one of the features of large, complex social services is that they contain within themselves the seeds of tragedy. Worse, thanks to the money at stake, there’s no remedy. Not even a tough one.
FCC Chairman Has Delusional Plan to (Un)Protect Net Neutrality
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai has some cockamamie ideas divorced from reality. The man who believes the United States is a better place if ISPs can sell what they know about us also thinks Net Neutrality would be better protected if it was voluntary. Bryan Chaffin explains.
Mystery Device A1844 Is a lock for Apple Park, Not an Apple TV or Siri Box
Apple’s mysterious wireless device awaiting Federal Communications Commission approval turned out to be a door lock system for Apple Park, the company’s new campus that’s opening in April. That pretty much kills the idea that Apple was about to release a Siri-based Amazon Echo and Google Home competitor.
Apple, Let Us Tune into Those FM Radio Channels
Your iPhone has an FM radio chip that you’ve never been able to use. FCC chairman Ajit Pai thinks that’s a shame, and so does Jeff Butts. While the FCC chairman isn’t going to try forcing Cupertino to turn on the chip, he’s certainly turning up the heat about it. Let’s see what the good chairman has to say, and what impact that might have on streaming music services.