Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and Andrew has an update on the State of the (iOS) Beta.
Security Friday, State of the Beta
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Instagram is Latest Complaint Against iOS 14 Anti-Tracking Feature
- Fight For The Future Launches ‘Save Online Free Speech’ Campaign
- ‘Documents by Readdle’ Update Adds VPN for Browsing
- There Are So Many VPN Apps. Which One Should You Choose?
- Reboot Your iPhone Weekly as a Security Measure
- State of the Beta
