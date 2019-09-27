There Are So Many VPN Apps. Which One Should You Choose?

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that every other company seems to be a VPN company these days. And why not? Privacy is on everyone’s mind these days, with good reason. There are a ton of VPN apps on the App Store, and I’ll share five of them here. I’ve used three of them personally, and I’ll share two with good reputations. And don’t worry, none of these companies have ever contacted me or paid me to be included in this list.

Cloudflare recently released its Warp VPN for everyone. Warp is free with a paid Warp+ option that gives you faster speeds using its Argo network. It also has a pubic DNS you can use: 1.1.1.1. I’ve used Warp without any problems. Do note however that its privacy policy states: “We may retain your request data for a period of 24 hours for emergency purposes, such as responding to emergency law enforcement requests.” Warp+ is US$4.99/month.

So far this is the VPN I’ve been falling back on. It costs US$40/year with a lot of servers around the world. According to its privacy policy it doesn’t log traffic, and a court case in 2016 confirmed that. It does use Google Analytics to with interest and demographics tracking disabled and anonymize IP addresses enabled.

This is a newer contender on the market and is currently my favorite one besides PIA. Lockdown has both a firewall and VPN (Confirmed VPN). The firewall blocks analytics and tracking data. I like it because unlike the other VPN apps, there is a user-configurable list so you can add your own domains to be blocked. Since installation it has blocked 35,000 trackers at about 1,000 per day. The app is fully open source and has been audited. US$4.99/month or US$49.99/year. Privacy Policy

I’m adding Confirmed to the list because of Lockdown. I’ve never used the standalone app but I do use it inside Lockdown. Confirmed says it’s no-logs, fully audited, and openly operated. Openly Operated means that the app has to prove its privacy claims with a public audit kit and audit reports. US$4.99/month or US$49.99/year.

I’ve never used Nord but it does have a good reputation in the VPN industry. They promise a no-logs policy and process minimal user data. The user data they do process are email addresses and payment data, which is a must if they are able to collect your money and create your account. Nord has different subscription levels, like one month (US$11.99), six months US$53.99), and a twelve month plan for US$83.99.

