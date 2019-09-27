Apple Releases iOS 13.1.1 With Security and Bug Fixes

Just three days after releasing iOS 13.1, Apple is now pushing iOS 13.1.1 to its devices. It fixes a number of security and bug issues.

iOS 13.1.1 Release Notes

Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup

Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly

Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off

Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly

Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps

As always you can update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

