Spotify Getting Siri Support in iOS 13

Spotify and Apple have not always got on the best. However, it looks like Siri support for the music streaming service is finally on the way in iOS 13.

Spotify Siri Support Spotted in Beta

The Verge found that on a beta version of Spotify it could play songs via Siri. This puts it on an equal footing with Apple Music. However, Siri will not load podcasts from the app. The integration reportedly works well with AirPods. However, it does not currently work with the Apple Watch because the device does not have a dedicated Spotify app.