What’s in your Geeky Go Bag? Whether you’re heading to work remotely, or take a plane trip, or head to the hospital, or just work outside at a coffee shop, what do you bring with you? John and Dave talk through their thought-processes here as they assemble their own Go Bags, helping you to make sure you have yours together. That’s not nearly the tip of the iceberg, though. This episode is chock full of your questions answered, tips shared, and Cool Stuff Found. Press play and learn at least five new things together with the rest of the Mac Geek Gab family!
MGG 832: Packing Your Geeky Go Bag
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG
SPONSOR: PDFPen from Smile – PDFpen is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and now includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 832 for Monday, September 7, 2020
- Quick Tips
- Your Questions
- 00:11:12 Eric-Battery Pack for MagSafe MacBooks
- 00:16:55 Bill-Corrupted Mail.app Signature
- 00:22:44 Andrew-Apple Contacts Speed-up and Replacements
- 00:27:43 Terry-Restoring Calendars
- This Week’s Sponsors
- 00:31:05 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:33:23 SPONSOR: PDFPen from Smile – PDFpen is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and now includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.
- 00:35:17 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
- Geeky Go Bag
- 00:36:37 Packing Your Geeky Go Bag
- Laptop
- Phone Charger
- Phone Battery
- Laptop Charger
- Laptop Battery
- Inflatable pillow
- Sweatshirt/hoodie
- Protein bars
- Lip Balm
- Hand sanitizer
- Extra masks
- Cash
- Headphones
- 00:43:23 mimoLive 5.8
- Follow-up/Tips
- 00:44:42 Curtis-831-Disabling eero 5 GHZ, Not Just for Pros!
- 00:48:55 Rob-831-Use a Smart Switch to Power Cycle Pesky Devices
- 00:54:34 HOOBS via Docker Rocks
- 01:00:35 DLH-100Mbps isn’t enough!
- Network Attached Storage/Synology DiskStations and More
- 01:31:30 MGG 832 Outtro
