Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit take a look back at the Mac Web 20 years ago and discuss what’s different about today, including how coverage of Apple is different today. They also chew over expectations for Apple’s media event on September 15th.

Apple Context Machine Logo
The Mac Web Today, Apple Event Speculation, w/John Kheit

10:00 PM Sep. 13th, 2020 | 01:03:11

