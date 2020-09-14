Having a solid connection to your network is only part of it. The other part? Speed! Dissecting the differences between these two — and teaching you how to do the same — are your two favorite geeks: John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton. Of course, that’s just one of the many things covered in this week’s episode. Lots more tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found shared. Press play and learn those five new things, alright?

Mac Geek Gab 833 episode image: a digital cheetah Dissecting Network Speeds
MGG 833: Network Speed Dissection, Cool Stuff Found, and More

6:58 AM Sep. 14th, 2020 | 01:32:34

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Nebia. The Nebia by Moen Spa Shower is Nebia’s most advanced shower yet with 2X more coverage while saving half the water of standard showers. More finishes, more power. Starting at $199 with 15% off for using our code, MGG.

SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.

SPONSOR: BBEdit 13.1 from Bare Bones Software is available now in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

