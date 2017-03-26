Cool Stuff(s) Found abound, and you’re in for a treat. Something for everyone, apps, hardware, macOS, iOS, you name it! Then it’s on to some questions about iTunes warning. And have you used the Apple Support app? There’s a great story about that, too.
Evil Address Records of Death ... and Files! – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 695
There’s always a theme, and this week it’s Files. Sure, your two favorite geeks talk about a LOT more than that, but Files are always there. The Files app in iOS, looking at your files on macOS in new ways, finding files that can be deleted, and time files when you’re having fun. What? Just listen and enjoy. It’s easier that way.
This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 693
AppleCare doesn’t void every upgrade, and your geeks talk through some things you can do on your own … and how to make sure you understand where your warranty begins and ends. Questions from you listeners are always the bulk of this show, and they’re all over the map today which makes for a fun, varied show. But Cool Stuff Found is always a favorite, and this week we’ve got a ton for you!
"Wait, We're Worth Millions?" New FileMaker Commercial Takes The Office Staff to The Beet Lord!
FileMaker, an Apple subsidiary, released a new commercial today featuring a few “staff members” from the US version of The Office. Check it out and watch how these Beet Lords manage their entire business with FileMaker. It’s as if anyone can do it (and, truth be told, anyone can: we use FileMaker here at both TMO and BackBeat Media to manage our entire operation).
Dr. Mac's Gift Guide for Geeks Part I
Dr. Mac’s 2017 gift guide for geeks includes something for every tech aficionado, with most at reasonable prices.
Don't Commit a Photo Crime – Mac Geek Gab 686
Sometimes iCloud gets out of sync. Your geeks and fellow listeners have some tips and solutions. Then it’s time to talk about troubleshooting tools that exist on either iOS or macOS but not both. What are your options? Your geeks talk through that, too. Of course, ’tis the season, so Cool Stuff Found abounds. We share and you share! We all learn (at least) four new things! It’s Mac Geek Gab, after all. Enjoy MGG 686!
Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK – Mac Geek Gab 679
Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK are the topics today, but that means you’re in for a real treat. The goal is for everyone to learn at least four (4!) new things, but today you’re guaranteed to learn a whole lot more. Download, press play, and enjoy!
Moment Selfie Drone: Amazing 4K Aerial Photography
A new drone has recently launched its Indiegogo campaign, and I managed to get my hands on one. I’ll have a full review of it later. Simply put, this is one of the coolest selfie drones I’ve found. The Moment Selfie Drone truly is a terrific 4K aerial photographer. You heard right — this drone records 4K video. It offers automatic takeoff and landing, and automatic hovering at a specific altitude. You control the Moment with your smartphone. The drone even has a GPS receiver embedded within it. That means if you set it up right, you can enjoy one-touch return to home and land. The app is quite easy to use, and the video it captures is amazing. The follow-me feature works well, and the drone is powerful enough to handle a bit of wind. Check out the video I recorded with Moment (and then edited with Enlight Videoleap).
Cool Stuff Found, DOCSIS 3.1, and The Backup Tango – Mac Geek Gab 674
Your questions answered, as always, including several unresponsive Macs and how to fix them, Life after CrashPlan, Problematic iCloud syncing, and moving your media libraries. Cool Stuff Found kicks things off, though, with lots of great stuff that you’ll love. Plus, a healthy competition about internet speeds between your two favorite geeks is in there, too! Press play and enjoy!
Kelvin Was Left Out In the Cold – Mac Geek Gab 672
No reason NOT to start the episode with Cool Stuff Found, so that’s just what your two favorite geeks do. Then it’s off to answering some questions about printer sharing, bluetooth headsets, USB-C connections, and, of course, CrashPlan! Download and enjoy!
Cool Stuff Found, NAS Advice, and Geek Challenges – Mac Geek Gab 671
It’s time to dig back into NAS drives by answering Steve’s question: Which Synology DiskStation is right for me? There are a few more things to explore on that topic, too, and your two favorite geeks do it justice. Separate from that are a few questions about a variety of topics, some of which are Geek Challenges where you get to provide some answers! A hardware-focused Cool Stuff Found rounds out the topic list for the week. Press play and enjoy learning!
Watch All of the ARKit Demos We Can Find in one Place
ARKit, Apple’s answer to augmented reality (AR) on iOS, has become tremendously popular already. Folks have posted quite a few ARKit demos on YouTube since Apple’s announcement of of the software development kit at WWDC 2017. We’ve covered many of these demonstrations in previous articles. This morning, though, I needed a YouTube playlist of them for an article at AppAdvice about IDC’s report that Augmented and Virtual Reality are going to see some serious increase in revenues. Not finding one, I decided to create my own. Since I love all of you, I decided to share that YouTube playlist with you. Without further ado, here it is. We will add to it as more ARKit demonstrations come on our radar.
Backups vs. iCloud vs. Time Machine – Mac Geek Gab 668
Ever wonder how to test an external battery? Ever want to enforce parental controls from afar? Ever wonder just how different Time Machine and iCloud are from normal backups? Well, your two favorite geeks discuss all this and a LOT more in today’s episode. Press play and enjoy!
Is Your Wi-Fi Security Worth Its Salt? – Mac Geek Gab 655
Splitting the check, making your EarPods or AirPods fit better, and pen-based note-taking are just the Cool Stuff Found segment. Then your two favorite geeks talk you through fixing Wi-Fi connection issues on both your iPhone and your Mac, and also help you choose the right speed plan from your ISP. That’s not all, though, and you’ll hear much more when you press play (just do it!).
Are You Secure with Your Security? – Mac Geek Gab 650
Security is on the brain this week! Learn how to secure your iCloud account and also learn how to secure your entire home network from your ISP’s prying eyes! Dave and John also help you determine what devices and processes are using your network, and what the difference is between WPA2 Personal and Enterprise. All of this and more in this week’s Mac Geek Gab. Press play and enjoy!