Sprint and T-Mobile are both planning to dial back their aggressive discounting in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both carriers—the #4 and #3 carriers in the U.S.—are prime pushers of cheaper plans, and their tactics have served as checks on pricing from Verizon and AT&T (#1 and #2, respectively). In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see higher prices across the board this year. So yay?
T-Mobile Offers New iPhone BOGO Deal With Five Models
The iPhone BOGO deal starts this Friday.
T-Mobile Offers Free Netflix. But What's Really Going on?
T-Mobile recently announced that, with some restrictions, it will pay for your basic HD Netflix account. Why?
If You Haven't Ordered an iPhone X Yet... Read This!
Dr. Mac didn’t want to wait 5-6 weeks for his iPhone X to ship from Apple, so he shopped around and ordered one to arrive nearly a month sooner.
T-Mobile Offers iPhone X Trade-In Deal to Customers
To be eligible you’ll need to buy the iPhone X on either the Equipment Installment Plan or the Jump! On Demand plan.
iOS 11, Siri, APFS Backups, and T-Mobile's Band 71 - ACM 429
Apple tech podcaster and blogger Peter Cohen is here while Bryan is out of town to chat with Jeff about iOS 11 and the iPad, Siri, APFS and backing up your files, T-Mobile’s band 71 and the iPhone, and more.
Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Connection Costs $10 a Month
Want to make and receive cellular calls on your new Apple Watch Series 3? That’ll cost you an extra $10 a month.
AT&T, Other Cell Carriers Offer Free Coverage for Hurricane Harvey Victims
AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile are giving their customers in the path of Hurricane Harvey unlimited cell usage.
Rural PBS Just Got Saved by T-Mobile
PBS will continue to offer free kids shows, educational programs, and emergency alerts to millions of Americans thanks to T-Mobile.
T-Mobile Spends $8 Billion to Upgrade Its Wireless Network
T-Mobile recently won an FCC wireless auction for a chunk of the wireless airwave spectrum, spending US$8 billion to expand its network. It acquired over 1,500 wireless licenses in the 600MHz range, which is high-quality. Andrew Orr tells us what this means for the future.
More Mac Tips Than You Can Shake a Stick At – Mac Geek Gab 648
Manage your 3rd-party external “Retina” display, use custom icons for each mounted volume, use private browsing to keep your various Google accounts from conflicting, and move your Dock to make better use of your screen real estate. Folks, that’s just the tips section of this week’s episode. Listen for much, much more!
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison
After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.
T-Mobile Moves Exclusively to Unlimited Data Plans
T-Mobile used CES to shake things up once again by announcing that it’s only going to offer a single $70-per-month unlimited data plan with no hidden fees or charges. It’s a great deal, but only if you can get decent cellular coverage.
Apple Fixed the iOS 10 T-Mobile Bug
Good news, T-Mobile users. Apple has a fix out for the iOS 10 bug that knocked some iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE users off the carrier’s network.
iOS 10 Bug Hits T-Mobile Customers on iPhone 6, SE
Are you a T-Mobile customer with an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, or iPhone SE? You might want to hold off on upgrading to iOS 10 (if you haven’t done so already). It seems a nasty bug is knocking these phones off the carrier’s network, but Apple is reportedly working on a fix.
iPhone 7 Financing for Fun and Profit
There are more ways than ever to buy an iPhone 7, and while choice is good, too many options can be confusing. Here’s an overview of the various iPhone 7 financing options from Apple and the major wireless carriers. Which one is right for you?