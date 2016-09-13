Sprint and T-Mobile Plan Fewer Wireless Discounts in 2018

Sprint and T-Mobile are both planning to dial back their aggressive discounting in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both carriers—the #4 and #3 carriers in the U.S.—are prime pushers of cheaper plans, and their tactics have served as checks on pricing from Verizon and AT&T (#1 and #2, respectively). In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see higher prices across the board this year. So yay?

T-Mobile Spends $8 Billion to Upgrade Its Wireless Network

T-Mobile recently won an FCC wireless auction for a chunk of the wireless airwave spectrum, spending US$8 billion to expand its network. It acquired over 1,500 wireless licenses in the 600MHz range, which is high-quality. Andrew Orr tells us what this means for the future.

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison

U.S. cellular unlimited data plan comparison

After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.

T-Mobile Moves Exclusively to Unlimited Data Plans

t-mobile john legere

T-Mobile used CES to shake things up once again by announcing that it’s only going to offer a single $70-per-month unlimited data plan with no hidden fees or charges. It’s a great deal, but only if you can get decent cellular coverage.

Apple Fixed the iOS 10 T-Mobile Bug

T-Mobile says iOS 10 connection bug is fixed

Good news, T-Mobile users. Apple has a fix out for the iOS 10 bug that knocked some iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE users off the carrier’s network.

iOS 10 Bug Hits T-Mobile Customers on iPhone 6, SE

t-mobile concerned

Are you a T-Mobile customer with an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, or iPhone SE? You might want to hold off on upgrading to iOS 10 (if you haven’t done so already). It seems a nasty bug is knocking these phones off the carrier’s network, but Apple is reportedly working on a fix.

iPhone 7 Financing for Fun and Profit

iphone 7 financing

There are more ways than ever to buy an iPhone 7, and while choice is good, too many options can be confusing. Here’s an overview of the various iPhone 7 financing options from Apple and the major wireless carriers. Which one is right for you?